Fremont Friendship Center menu for May 31-June 4

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for May 31-June 4.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Center closed.

Tuesday: Tuna and noodle casserole, peas, glazed diced beets, whole grain bread slice with margarine, applesauce, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco and corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; farkle and rummikub, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Cheesy chicken breast, Mexican rice, Mexican bean trio, whole grain breadstick with margarine, fruit cocktail, 1% milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lesson, 9:30 a.m.; Montgomery Buck Band, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Barbecue pork rib patty, barbecue baked beans, diced carrots, whole grain coney bun, peaches and strawberries, 1% milk. Farmer’s market coupon sign up and distribution, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Meatloaf in gravy, mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, whole grain dinner roll, margarine, oatmeal cream pie, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

