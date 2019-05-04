Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Barbecue pork rib patty or roast beef chef salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; Scrabble, 9:30 a.m.; board game Monday, 9:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken with gravy or ham and cheese sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Baked ham with citrus glaze or chicken caesar salad. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 10:30 a.m.; monthly birthday party, 11:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Baked cod loin or roast beef and swiss on bread. Tai Chi and exercises, 9:15 a.m.; Name that Tune, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Cheeseburger meatloaf or deli chicken and cheese sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; farkle, 10 a.m.; cheat cards, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.