Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Ham and au gratin potatoes or greek chicken salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 9 a.m.; Movie Monday with popcorn, 9:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Country fried steak with gravy or chicken salad on a croissant. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; cooking with Paulette, 10 a.m.; hand and foot, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Sloppy joe sandwich or turkey and swiss on a ciabatta bun. Cinnamon rolls, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot cards, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Lemon pepper chicken or crab salad on marble bread. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi and exercises, 9 a.m.; ENOA information and assistance presentation, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Beef ravioli with marinara sauce or turkey chef salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Scrabble, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.