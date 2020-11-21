Fremont Friendship Center menu for Nov. 23-27

Tribune staff

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Nov. 23-27.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Taco joe sandwich. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; walking club, 10 a.m.; corn hole tournament, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Turkey dinner. Music by The Links, 10 a.m., Christensen Field. The main arena front door will open at 9:45 a.m. Bring your own chair, and coffee, water or tea. No board meeting.

Thursday: Center closed.

Friday: Center closed.

