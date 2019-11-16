Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Hamburger patty or grilled chicken strip salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; hand and foot, 9 a.m.; Skip Bo, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money bingo, 10:30-11:15 A.M.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Seafood chowder or Italian sandwich. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; corn hole, 10 a.m.; bingo with Mosaic, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Roast beef and gravy or BLT supreme salad. Homemade rolls, 8:45 a.m.; sip and chat, 8:45 a.m.; line dancing, 9 a.m.; music with Tim Javorsky, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Chicken breast with gravy or roast beef and swiss sandwich. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; bunco, 9:30 a.m.; Thanksgiving bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Beef and three bean chili or ham salad on marble bread. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; farkle, 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; group game of Catch Phrase, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.