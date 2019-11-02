Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Barbecue meatballs or turkey and cheese sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; hand and foot, 9 a.m.; Skip Bo, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny bingo, 10:13-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Baked cod loin in basil sauce or reuben salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; history of the automobile by Rich Hirschman, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; Bohemian pitch, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Oven fried chicken breast or roast beef and cheese sandwich. Line dancing, 9 a.m.; sip and chat, 9 a.m.; being thankful, 10 a.m.; music with Wally on the piano, 10:30 a.m.; open games, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Meatloaf and gravy or creamy crab and shrimp macaroni salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; volunteering for hospice, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Sweet and sour chicken breast or egg salad on Vienna bread. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10 a.m.; dominoes, 10 a.m.; farkle, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.