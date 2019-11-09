Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Center closed for Veterans Day.
Tuesday: All beef chili dog or turkey chef salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; corn hole, 10 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday: Baked ham or roast beef and bleu cheese salad. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; line dancing, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; monthly birthday party, 11:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Beef ravioli or chicken salad on a croissant. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; bunco, 9:30 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Barbecue chicken breast or classic chef salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Scrabble, 10 a.m.; corn hole, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.