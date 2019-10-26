Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Chicken fried steak with gravy or chicken pasta salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Marv’s marvelous popcorn, 10 a.m.; funny money bingo, 10:30 a.m.; funny money auction, 11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs or turkey and cheese sandwich. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; open games, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday: Barbecue chicken breast or classic chef salad. Line dancing, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; music with John Worsham, 10 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Ghostly Salisbury steak or cobb salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; Halloween party, 10 a.m.; Halloween bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Not available.