Fremont Friendship Center menu for Oct. 26-30

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu and activities for Oct. 26-30.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors may now eat their Grab and Go meals at 11:30 a.m. at the center if they choose. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Chicken fried steak with gravy. Check in, 9:15-9:45 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; Grab and Go lunch at center, 11:30 a.m.; check in, 12:45-1 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 1-2:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs. Check in, 9:15-9:45 a.m.; walking club, 10 a.m.; Humanities Nebraska program, 10:30 a.m.; Grab and Go lunch at center, 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Barbecue chicken breast. Check in, 9:45 a.m., far east door; music with The Links, 10 a.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, bring your lawn chair and water; Grab and Go lunch at center, 11:30 a.m.; board meeting, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Italian goulash. Check in, 9:15-9:45 a.m.; walking club, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; Grab and Go lunch at center, 11:30 a.m.; check in, 12:45 p.m.; pitch cards and pool players, 1-2:30 p.m.

Friday: Salisbury steak with gravy. Check in, 9:15-9:45 a.m.; Halloween trivia, 10 a.m.; Halloween bingo and costume contest, 10:30 a.m.; Grab and Go lunch at center, 11:30 a.m.

