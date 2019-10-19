Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Orange chicken stir fry or Italian sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; hand and foot, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Beef ravioli in marinara sauce or chicken caesar salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; open games, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Country sausage with gravy on a biscuit or roast beef and cheddar sandwich. Line dancing, 9 a.m.; board meeting, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; music with Bill Chrastil, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Taco Joe with cheese sandwich or classic chef salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; corn hole, 9:15 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Chicken breast with gravy or BLT supreme salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; farkle, 9 a.m.; scrabble, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; group game of catch phrase, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.