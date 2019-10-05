Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday
Baked cod loin with basil sauce or roast beef and swiss on a bun. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; hand and foot, 9 a.m.; Skip Bo, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Barbecue meatballs or creamy cheese tortellini on lettuce. Tai Chi, 9:15; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; Bohemian pitch, 1:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Roast beef and gravy or turkey and cheddar on Vienna bread. Line dancing, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; music with Wayne Miller, 10:30 a.m.; monthly birthday party, 11:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday
Sweet and sour chicken breast or ham and cheese on whole grain bread. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15; wild card quarter bingo, 9:45-10:15 a.m.; Brian Breitbarth Duo from North Dakota, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday
All beef chili dog with cheese or classic chef salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10 a.m.; dominoes, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.