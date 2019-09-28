Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Diced turkey and gravy or ham salad on marble bread. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 9:30 a.m.; Movie Monday with popcorn, 9:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Meatloaf with gravy or turkey and cheese on a ciabatta bun. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday: Oven fried chicken breast or crab and baby shrimp macaroni salad. Line dancing, 9 a.m.; getting to know you, 10 a.m.; music by Wally on the piano, 10:30 a.m.; flu shots, 11 a.m. to noon; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Italian goulash or chicken salad on a croissant. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; corn hole, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Chicken cordon bleu or reuben salad. Hand and foot, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; UNO Attack, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; group game of Catch Phrase, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.