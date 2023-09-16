Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Sept. 18-22.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Classic cheeseburger on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, pickles, sliced tomatoes and onion, coleslaw or ham and American cheese on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, cookie (regular or diet), 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Chicken marsala, diced sweet potatoes, zucchini, tomatoes and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or black and bleu salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, butterscotch pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; Phase Ten, 10 a.m.; cheat cards, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class and cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Soft shell beef taco, sour cream, taco sauce and fiesta corn or BLT supreme salad, crackers, vegetable juice, peaches and strawberries, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; music with Kim Eames, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: 10-grain fish, tartar sauce, twice-baked mashed potatoes, green beans and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing and housemade croutons over mixed greens salad, 100% grape juice, apricot halves, 1% or skim milk. Beginner line dance lesson, 9:30 a.m.; Lighthouse Presentation from St. Croix Hospice, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Salisbury steak in brown gravy, cheesy hash browns, peas and carrots, and whole grain bread slice with margarine or chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Wheel of Fortune, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.