Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Roast beef and gravy or tuna salad sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 9:30 a.m.; Movie Monday with popcorn, 9:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Beef Chicago dog or chicken and cheese sandwich. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; UNO Attack, 10 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; bingo with Mosaic, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Pork fritter with gravy or roast beef chef salad. Homemade rolls, 8:45 a.m.; line dancing, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 10 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Cheesy broccoli chicken or Italian sandwich. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; supper club, 5:30 p.m., $4 plus a side dish; Nashville singer Terry Smith, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Cod loin in Manhattan red sauce or turkey and cheese on a bun. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Scrabble, 10 a.m.; dominoes, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.