Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Spaghetti casserole or turkey and cheddar on a croissant. AARP driver’s class, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; movie Monday, 9 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Diced turkey and gravy or crab meat salad on bread. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich or creamy cheese tortellini on lettuce. Homemade cinnamon rolls, 9 a.m.; line dancing and exercises, 9:30 a.m.; music with Julie Couch, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Fiesta chicken breast or Italian sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:30 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; let’s mingle, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Meatloaf in brown gravy or teriyaki chicken strips over lettuce. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.