Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Creamy tuna and noodles or ham and cheese on a bun. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; garbage cards, 9:30 a.m.; bowling on the Wii, 10:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Teriyaki glazed meatballs or tuna salad on a hoagie. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; hand and foot, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Turkey with gravy or chicken caesar salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 9:30 a.m.; music with Bill Chrastil, 10:30 a.m.; monthly birthday party, 11:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Grilled chicken on a bun or cobb salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; It’s All About Me … getting to know you, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Cod loin in cream sauce or ham and swiss sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; Skip-Bo, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.