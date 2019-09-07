Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Chicken fried rice or ham chef salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; board game Monday, 10 a.m.; UNO Attack, 10:30 a.m.; bunco, 10:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Beef and bean burrito or creamy cheese tortellini. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; Bohemian pitch, 1:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Oven fried chicken breast or ham and swiss Vienna bread. Line dancing, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; monthly birthday party, 11:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Cheeseburger or chef salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; snack attack presentation, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Spaghetti and meatballs or ranch chicken salad on a kaiser bun. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Scrabble, 10 a.m.; dominoes, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.