Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Diced turkey with potatoes or crab meat salad on bread. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 9:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10 a.m.; bowling on the Wii, 10:30 a.m.; pitch and sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Oven roasted pork loin or roast beef chef salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; hand and foot, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Chicken marsala or Denver omelet salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; music with Kim Earnes, 10:30 a.m.; monthly birthday party, 11:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Cod loin in cream sauce or ham and swiss cheese sandwich. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; bingo, 9:30-10:15 a.m.; Humanities of Nebraska presents Music on the Oregon Trail with Donna Gunn, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Salisbury steak with gravy or BLT supreme salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10 a.m.; Farkle, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.