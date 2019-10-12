Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Center closed for Columbus Day.
Tuesday: Roasted pork loin with gravy or roast beef chef salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; UNO Attack, 10 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Country sausage with gravy on a biscuit or Italian chicken salad on a croissant. Homemade rolls, 8:45 a.m.; line dancing, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 10 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Seafood chowder or three-meat sandwich. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; fall prevention presentation, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Hamburger patty with gravy or ham salad on rye bread. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Scrabble, 10 a.m.; corn hole, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.