Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Meatloaf with gravy or turkey and cheese on a ciabatta bun. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; hand and foot cards, 9:30 a.m.; garbage cards, 9:30 a.m.; bowling on the Wii, 10:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Fried chicken breast or creamy crab and baby shrimp pasta. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; hand and foot, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Beef chili dog with cheese or turkey chef salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot cards, 9:30 a.m.; hints with Home Instead, 10 a.m.; music with Wayne Miller, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken breast or roast beef and swiss sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi and exercises, 9:15 a.m.; UNO Attack, 9:30 a.m.; garbage cards, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Taco joe sandwich or classic chef salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; hand and foot, 10 a.m.; group game of Catch Phrase, 10:30 a.m.; center closes at 1 p.m.; trip to Westside Pageant in Omaha, 7 p.m.