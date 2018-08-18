Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Grain fish fillet or roast beef sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 9:30 a.m.; movie Monday, 9:45 a.m.; pitch and sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken on a bun or cobb salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m. chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes or chicken pasta salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; toe nail clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; line dancing and exercises, 9:30 a.m.; music with Tim Javorsky, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy or chicken caesar salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; presentation with Karan from Pathfinder, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Pork chop fritter with gravy or turkey and cheese on a croissant. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; farkle, 10 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.