Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu or cheese tortellini over lettuce. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; hand and foot cards, 9:30 a.m.; garbage cards, 9:30 a.m.; bowling on the Wii, 10:30 a.m.; double pot pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Italian goulash or chicken salad on a croissant. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; hand and foot, 10 a.m.; Christmas cookie exchange, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Roasted pork loin with gravy or roast beef chef salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; ugly sweater contest; line dancing and exercises, 9:30 a.m.; Fair Housing Act presentation, 10 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 10:30 a.m.; monthly birthday party, 11:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Baked cod loin or grilled chicken ranch salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi and exercises, 9:15 a.m.; UNO Attack, 9:30 a.m.; blood sugar checks, 10-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Orange chicken stir fry or roast beef and swiss sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; farkle, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.