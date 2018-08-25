Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Meatloaf with gravy or tuna salad on a hoagie. Exercises, 9:15 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; garbage cards, 9:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10 a.m.; bowling on the Wii, 10:30 a.m.; pitch and sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger or classic chef salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Oven fried chicken breast or meat hoagies. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; music with Wayne Miller, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Spaghetti casserole or teriyaki chicken over tossed salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; let’s mingle, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Ball park bratwurst on a bun or grilled chicken ranch salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; farkle, 10 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.