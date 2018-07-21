Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Polish sausage and sauerkraut or chicken pasta salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 9:30 a.m.; movie Monday, 9:45 a.m.; pitch and sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Potato crunch fish fillet or roast beef and swiss sandwich. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Roast turkey with gravy or Denver omelet salad. Homemade cinnamon rolls from Nye Square, 9 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; music with Bill Chrastil, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Pork chop fritter with gravy or turkey and cheddar on a croissant. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; in-home care service presentation, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Cheeseburger or chicken caesar salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; bunco, 10 a.m.; farkle, 10 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.