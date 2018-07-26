Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Oven fried chicken breast or three-meat hoagie sandwich. Exercises, 9:15 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; garbage cards, 9:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10 a.m.; bowling on the Wii, 10:30 a.m.; pitch and sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Soft shell beef taco or classic chef salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; open games, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Meatball marinara sub or classic chef salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 9:30 a.m.; hints with Home Instead, 10 a.m.; Wally on the piano, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Turkey tetrazzini or creamy crab/shrimp macaroni salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:30 a.m.; clear captions presentation, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead and pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Open-faced roast beef sandwich or chicken salad on a croissant. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 10 a.m.; farkle, 10 a.m.; UNO Attack, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.