The Fremont Friendship Center at 1730 W. 16th St. in Fremont will host a Humanities of Nebraska speaker at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, June 8.
Joan Wells will provide the program, “Trick Roping on the Wild West.”
This program is free and open to anyone 60 years of age or better. Call 402-727-2815 for more information.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
