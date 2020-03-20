Fremont Friendship Center to offer grab and go meals for seniors

The Fremont Friendship Center is launching a Grab and Go Meal Service while the center is closed.

The service, provided by Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging, is open to seniors who have filled out an intake card and are in the Friendship Center’s computer system. If you are not sure about your current status, call the center at 402-727-2815.

The Grab and Go Drive-Up Meal Service will begin Tuesday, March 24. Your first reservation needs to be given to the center by calling 402-727-2815, no later than 10 a.m. on Monday.

Once you have received your first meal, all reservations will be called to the ENOA Nutrition Office at 402-444-6513.

Your reserved, hot lunch may be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and noon Monday-Friday at the Friendship Center. No deli meals will be offered.

Seniors will drive up to the senior center’s kitchen door. You will stay in your car, receive your meal and go (this will not be a chatting time).

There is a suggested contribution of $4 just as if you were eating at the center. A white envelope will be provided with each meal. Your cash contribution or green meal ticket may be placed in the envelope and returned the next day. Staff will not be able to make change.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call 402-727-2815.

