Fremont Friendship Center will be closed on Friday
Fremont Friendship Center will be closed on Friday

The Fremont Friendship Center has announced it will be closed on Friday, Jan. 15, due to the weather.

A blizzard warning for Fremont and the surrounding area goes into effect at 12 a.m. Friday and continues until 6 p.m. Friday.

