 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Friendship Center will be closed Tuesday
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont Friendship Center will be closed Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Friendship Center and Meals on Wheels program will both be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the low temperatures.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions without power after storm slams Texas

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News