 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Friendship Center will be closed Wednesday
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont Friendship Center will be closed Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
New floor people playing cards

Seniors are happy to be back in the Fremont Friendship Center on Monday after being out of this area for a while do to work on the floor. Clockwise from left are: Tom Goodwin, Al Kersten, Patty Harrison and Opal Miller.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Friendship Center announced on its Facebook page early Tuesday evening that will be remain closed on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The center also was closed on Tuesday due to the winter storm that swept through the area.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms blast Omaha with high winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News