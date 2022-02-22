Fremont Friendship Center will be closed Wednesday

The Fremont Friendship Center will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging has announced that all senior centers will be closed on Wednesday due to the forecast for wind chill values of 20-30 degrees below zero.
Thursday's lunch will be liver and onions or turkey and cheese on a ciabatta bun.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
