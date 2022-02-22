 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont Friendship Center will be closed Wednesday

  • 0
Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

The Fremont Friendship Center will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging has announced that all senior centers will be closed on Wednesday due to the forecast for wind chill values of 20-30 degrees below zero.

Thursday's lunch will be liver and onions or turkey and cheese on a ciabatta bun.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Austin meets Ukraine FM Kuleba amidst an invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News