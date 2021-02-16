Fremont garage fire caused by propane heater setting fire to couch

The Fremont Fire Department responded to a garage fire caused by a propane heater in south Fremont Monday morning.

Fremont Fire Department B Shift Captain Pat Tawney said the department received the call shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The department arrived on the scene to find Fremont Police Department officers assisting people out of the house on the 100 block of South Bell Street.

"One of them had some burns to his face, some smoke inhalation, the other one didn't have any shoes on," Tawney said. "It was 23 below I think when we got the call."

With smoke coming out of the back of the building, Tawney said firefighters made initial entry through the front door and worked their way through the house.

"All of the fire was in the back garage," he said. "A couple of guys went around to the back side and opened the garage door, put a fan up, got some air moving through the structure."

Tawney said firefighters spent about two hours with the garage fire, which he said was caused by a propane heater next to a couch.