Fremont garage fire caused by propane heater setting fire to couch

The Fremont Fire Department responded to a garage fire caused by a propane heater in south Fremont Tuesday morning.
Fremont Fire Department B Shift Captain Pat Tawney said the department received the call shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The department arrived on the scene to find Fremont Police Department officers assisting people out of the house on the 100 block of South Bell Street.
“One of them had some burns to his face, some smoke inhalation, the other one didn’t have any shoes on,” Tawney said. “It was 23 below I think when we got the call.”
With smoke coming out of the back of the building, Tawney said firefighters made initial entry through the front door and worked their way through the house.
“All of the fire was in the back garage,” he said. “A couple of guys went around to the back side and opened the garage door, put a fan up, got some air moving through the structure.”
Tawney said firefighters spent about two hours with the garage fire, which he said was caused by a propane heater next to a couch.
“The couch’s fire got up into the wall, kind of just into the ceiling a little bit, and we made a pretty quick knockdown and made pretty quick work of it,” he said. “We wanted to get everybody out of there. Trucks were getting frozen, and guys were getting frozen.”
In total, Tawney said the fire caused about $15,000 in damages to the garage and house.
“It was contained to that garage and heavy smoke damage in the house,” he said. “Because when you open that door between the garage and the house, you’ve got pretty heavy smoke damage in the house.”
Tawney said he was glad to see that everyone involved was able to stay warm despite the freezing temperature.
“You don’t want to spend much more time out there. Hands were getting cold, feet were getting cold,” he said. “And the guys did pretty good, made quick work out of it.”
Additionally, Tawney said the department’s B Shift got the help it needed with the fire, as the A Shift was paged to the fire and the C Shift was paged to the station.
“At that time in the morning, we had a pretty good show-up for help,” he said. “So we did OK.”