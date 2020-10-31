Fremont gives more than 20 tons of recycled glass to Kansas City center

More than 20 tons of glass recycled by the Fremont community was taken to Kansas City to be repurposed last week.
The Fremont Street Department assisted recycling center Ripple Glass in hauling 22.66 tons of glass from the city’s glass drop-off on Oct. 20.
The recycling site, located on the west side of South Broad Street just north of the Platte River Bridge, initially opened in June 2019.
“The need was identified when the three recycling opportunities were no longer available in the city,” Fremont Executive Assistant Lottie Mitchell said. “We had tried to find different ways to offer free recycling, and that’s when we discovered Ripple Glass out of Kansas City, so we could at least offer free glass to recycling.”
The site is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday. A sign outside of the bunker identifies what types of glass are accepted.
“And you just throw it over the fence, and once the bunker is full, we call Ripple Glass,” Mitchell said. “And they come and we load up their truck, and they haul it down to Kansas City.”
Mitchell said last week’s haul was the city’s first since opening the recycling site to the public.
“Ripple will only come when there’s a full load,” she said. “So we monitor the bunker’s capacity, and once it’s getting full, we call and schedule them to come and bring us a truck.”
Ron Gaeth of the Street Department ran a loader at the site to fill the semi-truck, which Mitchell said couldn’t even fit the entirety of the glass.
Josh Boyer, regional manager for Ripple Glass, said the company has two different outlets it sends its glass to, the majority going to Owens Corning, a fiberglass insulation company.
To prepare the glass to send to Owens Corning, Boyer said Ripple turns the glass into furnace-ready cutlets, which look like sand and must be a perfect mixture of the various glasses.
Support Local Journalism
“It has to be a chemical balance mixture, because actually all the different colors have different chemical balances in it, so it’s really interesting,” he said. “But they have to have a certain level of it in there, so that’s what our plant does to process it to get ready to be made into insulation.”
Ripple also sends some glass to Ardagh Group, a bottle manufacturer in Oklahoma. Ardagh is the manufacturer for Boulevard Brewing Company, which founded Ripple initially.
“We’re independent of them now, so it kind of comes full circle, which is pretty cool,” Boyer said. “We always joke that the beer that you’re drinking might end up in your wall one day.”
Boyer said one of the main reasons for recycling glass is that it is endlessly recyclable.
“So if you look at paper or plastics, that usually starts to deteriorate over time as it gets recycled or breaks down,” he said. “Glass never breaks down, so that glass that’s sitting in the landfill right now will be the same piece of glass 1,000 years from now.”
As a result, Boyer said 100% of a recycled bottle can be processed and turned into another bottle.
“When you throw away glass, there’s something that kind of makes you feel bad about it, because you realize that this is something more than just a little piece of plastic or anything like that, that glass is a quality material,” he said.
Mitchell said if people don’t recycle, then that waste will take up unnecessary space in landfills.
“It’s important for us to be responsible with our waste, and recycling is the proper way to handle our waste,” she said.
Although Fremont’s bunker was able to fill in a year and a half, Mitchell said she hopes the next round will only take a year.
“We’re happy to be able to offer this to our community and the surrounding communities; it’s not just limited to residents of Fremont,” she said. “Anyone can recycle their glass there, but we’re glad we have an outlet for that recycling opportunity.”
Boyer said he was thankful for communities like Fremont that practice glass recycling.
“We obviously come, pick it up and do it all, but a lot of effort comes from the city, and they’ve done a great job of promoting this and having big collections and having enough to have a full truckload,” he said. “That’s pretty awesome, so I just wanted to say thank you and kudos to everybody in the city of Fremont.”
