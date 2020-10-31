Fremont gives more than 20 tons of recycled glass to Kansas City center

“So if you look at paper or plastics, that usually starts to deteriorate over time as it gets recycled or breaks down,” he said. “Glass never breaks down, so that glass that’s sitting in the landfill right now will be the same piece of glass 1,000 years from now.”

As a result, Boyer said 100% of a recycled bottle can be processed and turned into another bottle.

“When you throw away glass, there’s something that kind of makes you feel bad about it, because you realize that this is something more than just a little piece of plastic or anything like that, that glass is a quality material,” he said.

Mitchell said if people don’t recycle, then that waste will take up unnecessary space in landfills.

“It’s important for us to be responsible with our waste, and recycling is the proper way to handle our waste,” she said.

Although Fremont’s bunker was able to fill in a year and a half, Mitchell said she hopes the next round will only take a year.

“We’re happy to be able to offer this to our community and the surrounding communities; it’s not just limited to residents of Fremont,” she said. “Anyone can recycle their glass there, but we’re glad we have an outlet for that recycling opportunity.”