Fremont Habitat for Humanity looking for church volunteers for Thrivent Faith Build

The Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity will team up with Thrivent for its second annual Faith Build.
“Last year, the faith build was kind of put on the backburner a little bit with everything going on with the flood,” Habitat for Humanity Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Marin Laferla said. “So this year, we’re hoping to have a lot more participation.”
Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteer churches to help with the build, which will give the Brumbaugh family a house on Sixth Street.
Thrivent, a Christian nonprofit dedicated to charity, has partnered with Habitat for Humanity chapters across the country for the build since 2005. The last Fremont recipient was the Coffield family, who had their dedication ceremony last July.
Laferla said Habitat for Humanity receives a grant from Thrivent to pay for half of the build, which has a few different guidelines from its regular builds, including the timeframe in which it’s finished.
“We’re waiting to get the house that’s on the lot demolished, so once that’s done, then we can break ground on it,” she said. “And so we’re just kind of starting to see what churches might be interested and start getting an idea for that right now.”
With last year’s build being delayed due to flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic, Habitat was allowed an extension of its grant to allow time to finish the project.
Habitat for Humanity is currently hoping to have around five Fremont churches help by volunteering for the build, Laferla said.
“We’ll also ask for monetary donations and prayers for a successful faith build, and then for the family moving in, or they can provide lunch or snacks or volunteers working on the house as well,” she said. “There’s kind of a variety of options for anyone who wants to participate.”
Laferla said having churches involved in Habitat’s projects is important, as it provides a special aspect for people wanting to volunteer.
“I think it helps the homeowners a lot, having that support system, in many different ways,” she said. “And I think there are a lot of churches that do a lot in the community, but might not know how to specifically get involved with Habitat, so I think it caters to them a little bit.”
For more information on the Thrivent Faith Build, contact the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity by calling 402-721-8771 or by emailing info@fremonthabitat.org.
