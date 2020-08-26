Fremont Habitat for Humanity looking for church volunteers for Thrivent Faith Build

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity will team up with Thrivent for its second annual Faith Build.

“Last year, the faith build was kind of put on the backburner a little bit with everything going on with the flood,” Habitat for Humanity Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Marin Laferla said. “So this year, we’re hoping to have a lot more participation.”

Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteer churches to help with the build, which will give the Brumbaugh family a house on Sixth Street.

Thrivent, a Christian nonprofit dedicated to charity, has partnered with Habitat for Humanity chapters across the country for the build since 2005. The last Fremont recipient was the Coffield family, who had their dedication ceremony last July.

Laferla said Habitat for Humanity receives a grant from Thrivent to pay for half of the build, which has a few different guidelines from its regular builds, including the timeframe in which it’s finished.

“We’re waiting to get the house that’s on the lot demolished, so once that’s done, then we can break ground on it,” she said. “And so we’re just kind of starting to see what churches might be interested and start getting an idea for that right now.”