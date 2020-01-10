The Nebraska Flood Recovery Fund announced it would give six grants to communities and organizations working on flood recovery, including the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity will receive $25,000 for its efforts to demolish and rebuild flood-damaged homes in the Fremont area.
Other grants include $50,000 to the City of St. Edward, $65,000 to the Heartland Disaster Recovery Group of Grand Island, $75,000 to the Midwest Housing Development Fund, $97,000 to the Village of Winslow and $62,000 to the City of North Bend.
The fund was established by the Nebraska Community Foundation and Ethel S. Abbott Charitable Foundation last April to assist Nebraskans impacted by the March flooding.
Since 1994, NCF has contributed more than $350 million to the state through its affiliated funds. It works at more than 250 different communities across the state with long-term community-building.
"It has a very unique structure," NCF Chief Operating Officer K.C. Belitz said. "Those local community volunteers make the decisions on raising money, granting money, what they're going to do, how they're going to do it. And NCF, as a network, is there to support those local community volunteers."
Belitz said the Nebraska Recovery Fund is unique in that it is not based in a particular place, but was established in response to a statewide event.
"So it's different from a lot of our funds, which are geographically based, but it is exactly the same as those funds in that the decisions are made by a group of volunteers," he said.
After applications are received, the grants are decided by a volunteer Fund Advisory Committee, which is made up of people in fields such as business, housing and rural community development.
The committee also goes over the applicants with members of the Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund to determine which communities or organizations are most in need.
"We know there's no way the resources are going to match up with the needs," Belitz said. "In this case, that event was just of a scope that we have not seen before. So I think we feel very good about the work that this committee has put in and the partnership with Rebuild Heartland and others to make sure that we are leveraging those resources as efficiently as possible."
The applicants had to not only be impacted by the flood in some way or another, but had to focus on long-term recovery, something that Habitat for Humanity had, Belitz said.
"As you see in a couple of these cases, there was certainly a preference given, I think, by our committee to grant applications that were thinking about this as long-term as they could and within those terms of not only recovering, but also resilience and mitigation for the next time," he said.
Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Joy McKay said the nonprofit was "thrilled" to have received the funds since applying last October.
The organization will use the funds to obtain lots to demolish and rebuild homes, McKay said.
"One of the requirements on the funds was they wanted it to go toward flood recovery, but we could not use it to build or do anything in the floodplain," she said. "So it couldn't be used for building or fixing homes that were impacted by the flood because those were all in the floodplain. So we kind of had to get creative on how to use that, so hopefully, we can get some lots that we can build on."
When selecting families, one of the primary areas Habitat for Humanity looks for is need, McKay said.
"In this situation, we may have families where their need is going to be very high, because they're still living in homes that aren't in great condition or they were displaced by the flood," she said. "So we can't specifically say we're going to put a flood family in a home, because we have to follow mortgage lending guidelines, but because we look at need, that can be a big area of need."
Habitat for Humanity will be building on two lots in 2020. McKay said usually, the organization would start this year looking for other lots to build on for the next year.
"But with this funding, hopefully we can get more than we normally would," she said. "And we may not be able to build on all of them quickly, but at least we'll get the homes demolished that are on there and then be ready to build when we're to that point."
McKay said Habitat for Humanity is thankful for the Nebraska Flood Recovery Fund and its facilitators.
"We meet regularly with the Dodge County Long-Term Recovery Group, so we're very much involved with what's going on with flood recovery currently," she said. "So this just adds another option out there for us to move forward."
Belitz said the six recipients are just the first for the Nebraska Flood Recovery Fund, and there are more being considered.
But as the fund receives more applications, Belitz said it's important to note that although some Nebraskans may not feel the effects from the flood, many families are still living in the aftermath.
"There's certainly counties and communities that are dealing with ongoing challenges to infrastructure," he said. "The flood of 2019 did not end with the calendar turning to 2020."
Donations may be made to the Nebraska Flood Recovery Fund by visiting https://www.nebcommfound.org/give/nebraska-flood-recovery-fund/ or calling 402-323-7330.