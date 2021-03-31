Fremont Habitat, Rebuilding Together receive $25,000 in grants from FNBO

Two Fremont-based organizations received help with a total of $25,000 in Impact Grants from First National Bank of Omaha.
The bank announced Tuesday that it had awarded a total of $862,000 in grants to 49 different organizations in seven states: Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
In Fremont, the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity received $15,000, while Rebuilding Together Platte Valley East received $10,000. Nebraska and western Iowa saw $605,000 awarded to 29 organizations.
The Impact Grant program supports areas related to affordable housing and stability in neighborhoods, along with small business development and entrepreneurship.
Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy for FNBO, said in a press release that the program focuses on the long-term success of communities by directing investments to partners who are creating positive outcomes in their areas.
“At FNBO, we envision a future where all our communities are strong and successful,” he said in the release. “We understand that in order to achieve that vision, every individual must have access to the tools, resources and opportunities that help them improve their overall financial wellbeing.”
Rebuilding Together Platte Valley East first opened its doors in March 2007. The nonprofit focuses on improving the health and safety of homes and revitalizing communities through rebuild projects.
“First National Bank of Omaha has been a tremendous partner and has supported our work for many years here at Rebuilding Together,” Executive Director Brad Wiese said. “So it means a lot that they’re right here in our community and are supporting community organizations who are supporting our friends and neighbors and family members right here in Fremont.”
Wiese said the funding received from the Impact Grant will go toward the “Safe at Home” program, which helps elderly or people with disabilities with home repair and maintenance issues that pose a safety or mobility risk.
“I just want to give a big thank-you to [FNBO] for all that they do,” he said. “They do a lot for Rebuilding Together and for the community, so we’re just thankful that they find it so important to invest in what we’re all doing.”
Joy McKay, executive director of the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, said she is excited to see the grant funds go toward the construction of homes.
“First National Bank also services all our mortgage loans for us at no cost, which is huge, so that’s a huge assistance and it helps as well,” she said. “But we’re very thankful for that grant, and as we do with everything else that comes in, it’s used to help us construct those homes.”
McKay said Habitat is building one home, getting ready to start another and will take a third unit soon after.
Having received the grant from FNBO several years in a row, McKay said she was appreciative and thankful for Habitat’s relationship with the bank.
“It’s especially helpful at this point after the last two years, first a flood disaster and then the pandemic,” she said. “And so things have kind of been up and down and all over the place because of that, so this is extremely helpful and we’re very grateful for that.”