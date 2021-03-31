Fremont Habitat, Rebuilding Together receive $25,000 in grants from FNBO

“First National Bank of Omaha has been a tremendous partner and has supported our work for many years here at Rebuilding Together,” Executive Director Brad Wiese said. “So it means a lot that they’re right here in our community and are supporting community organizations who are supporting our friends and neighbors and family members right here in Fremont.”

Wiese said the funding received from the Impact Grant will go toward the “Safe at Home” program, which helps elderly or people with disabilities with home repair and maintenance issues that pose a safety or mobility risk.

“I just want to give a big thank-you to [FNBO] for all that they do,” he said. “They do a lot for Rebuilding Together and for the community, so we’re just thankful that they find it so important to invest in what we’re all doing.”

Joy McKay, executive director of the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, said she is excited to see the grant funds go toward the construction of homes.

“First National Bank also services all our mortgage loans for us at no cost, which is huge, so that’s a huge assistance and it helps as well,” she said. “But we’re very thankful for that grant, and as we do with everything else that comes in, it’s used to help us construct those homes.”