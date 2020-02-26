Fremont Hall-of-Famer prepares to compete for third Olympic Trials

Lisa Baumert has some pretty early mornings.
They start at around 4:30 a.m., when the Fremont High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductee wakes up and begins her early morning workout in Minneapolis.
The sub-zero temperatures usually don’t cater well to the marathon runner, who is preparing to compete for her third Olympic trial in Atlanta this weekend.
Jaron Balgaard, Baumert’s husband, said as he’s not a morning person, it feels like the middle of the night whenever he hears his wife’s alarm go off.
“It’s always really impressive how automatic it is for her to do that,” he said. “She doesn’t talk about how hard it is, it’s just a very regular activity for her now. She cares so much about getting it done, it’s part of her routine.”
Baumert, 32, usually runs on the treadmill because of the temperature, but will sometimes run the concourse of U.S. Bank Stadium, home to the Minnesota Vikings, at least once or twice a week.
Running conditions definitely aren’t ideal for those training to compete at such a high level of competition, but Baumert says she does the best with what she has.
“The stadium is concrete and there are some sharp turns. It’s definitely not ideal,” she said. “I don’t love running on a treadmill. I tongue-in-cheek call it a ‘dreadmill.’”
Balgaard, who has a background in distance running, tries to keep up with Baumert during a long run once or twice a week. He usually tapers off to let her finish up a chunk of the run by herself.
“These days, she runs way more than I do,” Balgaard said. “I don’t do her workouts with her. She’d destroy me.”
Balgaard added that Baumert’s determination to continue competing at such a high level is impressive.
“I get the drive and the appeal,” he said. “Competing at a high level, I appreciate how meaningful it is for her and how impressive it is for her at this age. She has been able to keep it rolling.”
After her morning workout, Baumert works and then hits up a yoga studio near her house. This is the first time she’s incorporated yoga into her training, but she said it helps given the harsh weather in Minnesota.
“Running in the winter on the ice and snow requires that you take measures that you preemptively prepare to avoid injury and yoga helps with that,” Baumert said.
This will be Baumert’s 12th marathon that she’s run, so she has her training routine down to a tee. She said she dedicates about 18 weeks of training to each marathon, which totals out to just about 80-85 miles of running per week, with about three hours of dedicated training each day.
All in all, Baumert will run somewhere between 1,440 to 1,530 miles by the end of her training period.
“It’s volume and intensity,” she said.
Baumert qualified for this year’s trials in Atlanta during the California International Marathon in 2018. A time standard is set three years prior to the trials and athletes have a two-and-a-half-year window to qualify for that given time.
Going into her third trial, Baumert said she has a better idea of what to expect and will be able to handle the pressure that accompanies competing at such a high level.
“My entire career, I’ve been in high-pressure situations, whether it’s the Nebraska State Track Meet or something else,” she said. “It gives me a little confidence and helps me learn how to handle pressure.”
Baumert was a state qualifier in cross country and track all four seasons of her high school career at FHS. She medaled four times in the open 800, including an all-class gold as a senior. She held the school record in the 800, the 3,200-meter relay and the distance medley relay.
She later went on to Wheaton College in Illinois, where she lettered all four years in cross country and track. She was also named 2017 Minnesota Runner of the Year.
Baumert is among more than 500 women who qualified for the trials this year, a steep incline from previous trials where approximately 200 women participated.
She said she’s going into the trials proud just to be given the opportunity to compete. Baumert doesn’t have any expectation of making the Olympic team, but that doesn’t lessen the experience.
“For me, and many of the women competing on Saturday, getting on the starting line is kind of the goal. Obviously, I have a goal on placement or my time, but being there is my goal,” she said. “This time, I feel like I’m overwhelmingly grateful for this opportunity. I know most runners don’t get the chance to compete once and this is my third time.”
Baumert said there is a little bit of an unknown going into the trials. She doesn’t have typical markers for fitness she usually relies on because she’s been forced to run on a treadmill or on concrete.
“Running on a stadium or treadmill feels different than on a clear path or road,” Baumert said. “Going in, I’m confident and I’ve put the work in, but there’s a little bit of an unknown of what kind of shape I’m in.”
Looking back, Baumert said she never would have thought she would be in this kind of position. Competing consistently at the Olympic trials wasn’t even a thought for her in high school.
“I have always loved running and I’m a competitor, but when I went into high school, I would have never imagined that this opportunity was available to me,” she said.
Baumert plans to continue running long after she’s able to compete at this level again. She said the experience will be something she always looks back on.
“I have no doubts that I will look back and be really proud of these. Qualifying and competing in trials will be a really significant achievement in my life, not just the attention and accolades that it brings,” Baumert said. “I’ve learned a lot about myself and my ability to do hard things. I’m proud of myself.”