Fremont Hall-of-Famer prepares to compete for third Olympic Trials

She said she’s going into the trials proud just to be given the opportunity to compete. Baumert doesn’t have any expectation of making the Olympic team, but that doesn’t lessen the experience.

“For me, and many of the women competing on Saturday, getting on the starting line is kind of the goal. Obviously, I have a goal on placement or my time, but being there is my goal,” she said. “This time, I feel like I’m overwhelmingly grateful for this opportunity. I know most runners don’t get the chance to compete once and this is my third time.”

Baumert said there is a little bit of an unknown going into the trials. She doesn’t have typical markers for fitness she usually relies on because she’s been forced to run on a treadmill or on concrete.

“Running on a stadium or treadmill feels different than on a clear path or road,” Baumert said. “Going in, I’m confident and I’ve put the work in, but there’s a little bit of an unknown of what kind of shape I’m in.”

Looking back, Baumert said she never would have thought she would be in this kind of position. Competing consistently at the Olympic trials wasn’t even a thought for her in high school.