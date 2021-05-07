Fremont Health Foundation fundraiser will honor healthcare workers

With National Healthcare Week taking place next week, Methodist Fremont Health is making sure to give back to its workers.

“It’s a week where we honor all healthcare employees, and so we are giving our community an opportunity to join us and celebrate the great work of all employees within our hospital,” Fremont Health Foundation Executive Director Shawn Shanahan said.

The hospital is preparing for its “Honor a Methodist Fremont Health Hero” event. Up until Saturday, May 15, members of the public can donate $25 to the foundation in honor of a Methodist Fremont Health staff member.

A couple weeks after the deadline, the foundation will host a celebration to honor all employees with a donation made in their name. Each employee will receive a framed recognition certificate, while the donor will have their name listed on a banner in the hospital lobby.

“So it’s an opportunity for the donor to be recognized for recognizing the health heroes, and also a way for us to turn around and recognize the employee,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan said the idea for the initiative came after the foundation received a number of phone calls asking what could be done to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.