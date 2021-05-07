Fremont Health Foundation fundraiser will honor healthcare workers

With National Healthcare Week taking place next week, Methodist Fremont Health is making sure to give back to its workers.
“It’s a week where we honor all healthcare employees, and so we are giving our community an opportunity to join us and celebrate the great work of all employees within our hospital,” Fremont Health Foundation Executive Director Shawn Shanahan said.
The hospital is preparing for its “Honor a Methodist Fremont Health Hero” event. Up until Saturday, May 15, members of the public can donate $25 to the foundation in honor of a Methodist Fremont Health staff member.
A couple weeks after the deadline, the foundation will host a celebration to honor all employees with a donation made in their name. Each employee will receive a framed recognition certificate, while the donor will have their name listed on a banner in the hospital lobby.
“So it’s an opportunity for the donor to be recognized for recognizing the health heroes, and also a way for us to turn around and recognize the employee,” Shanahan said.
Shanahan said the idea for the initiative came after the foundation received a number of phone calls asking what could be done to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This really is a way that we’re responding to what the community has asked for,” she said. “The community said, ‘How can we recognize, how can we support, how can we say thank you to all staff within the Methodist Health system in Fremont that have worked tirelessly and continue to support our community and meet the health needs?’”
Donors can make their payments by visiting fremonthealthfoundation.org or by calling 402-727-3566. A form is required that includes the name of the employee and their department, as well as the donor’s name and payment method.
“Really, we are fully anticipating that it’ll be children, parents, spouses, patients that have had to utilize the hospital over the past year or someone who has received amazing service in one of our departments or our clinics,” Shanahan said. “We really think it’ll be people saying, ‘Thank you for all of the great work you’re doing.’”
National Healthcare Week, established by the American Hospital Association, takes place each year on the week of Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
In honor of Healthcare Week, Shanahan said the hospital will also have food trucks available throughout the week, as well as sandwiches for workers on evening and overnight shifts.
“There’s some daily activity every single day next week,” she said. “We’re honoring our employees that way, and so we’re asking the community to join us in helping to provide an opportunity to say thank you for all the great work.”
Shanahan said it’s important that healthcare workers are recognized for the hard work they do each day, regardless of their department.
“We’re one team, and we wouldn’t be able to serve the patients and provide excellent healthcare without a kitchen, without linens, without laundry, without facilities,” she said. “And so Healthcare Week encompasses all of our team that make our teamwork and our outcomes productive and outstanding.”