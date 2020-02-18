Fremont Health Foundation to honor Priscilla Flower Mission at gala

The Fremont Health Foundation will give its annual award to Priscilla Flower Mission this Saturday at its gala.

Priscilla Flower Mission is the recipient of the 2020 Spirit of the Fremont Health Foundation Award. The award recognizes organizations that go above and beyond in serving Methodist Fremont Health.

The foundation will hold its annual gala with a speakeasy theme, titled “An Evening at the Fremont Social Club,” at Christensen Field. The event is no longer open to RSVP.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come hear more about the Fremont Health Foundation, learn more about the programs we support and how the funds will locally be used,” FHF Director Shawn Shanahan said.

FHF is a nonprofit that was founded in 1976. It provides funding to Methodist Fremont Health and helps support its various projects and initiatives.

This year’s gala is the first for Shanahan, who took the position six months ago, having previously worked for the Fremont Area United Way.

The gala’s funds this year will help support four different priority groups: lung disease, cancer, mental health and mom-and-baby, Shanahan said.