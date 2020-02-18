Fremont Health Foundation to honor Priscilla Flower Mission at gala

The Fremont Health Foundation will give its annual award to Priscilla Flower Mission this Saturday at its gala.
Priscilla Flower Mission is the recipient of the 2020 Spirit of the Fremont Health Foundation Award. The award recognizes organizations that go above and beyond in serving Methodist Fremont Health.
The foundation will hold its annual gala with a speakeasy theme, titled “An Evening at the Fremont Social Club,” at Christensen Field. The event is no longer open to RSVP.
“It’s an opportunity for people to come hear more about the Fremont Health Foundation, learn more about the programs we support and how the funds will locally be used,” FHF Director Shawn Shanahan said.
FHF is a nonprofit that was founded in 1976. It provides funding to Methodist Fremont Health and helps support its various projects and initiatives.
This year’s gala is the first for Shanahan, who took the position six months ago, having previously worked for the Fremont Area United Way.
You have free articles remaining.
The gala’s funds this year will help support four different priority groups: lung disease, cancer, mental health and mom-and-baby, Shanahan said.
“It’s an opportunity for us to focus on some of our health challenges in our community and to align them with our priorities and strengths of the Methodist Fremont Health and to allow us to work collectively to improve our health outcomes in our four categories,” she said.
Over 400 will be attending the event Saturday evening, which will include live music, cocktails and live and silent auctions, Shanahan said.
“This gala will recognize community members that continue to support local healthcare,” she said. “And it’s also an opportunity for us to bring about awareness of the great things that we’re doing here as the Fremont Health Foundation, that we are actually raising funds that stay local, remain local and go back into our hospital programs to create the change that’s needed to improve our overall health outcome.”
Priscilla Flower Mission was formed in 1902 after a group of middle school girls made it their mission to take flowers to hospital patients each Saturday.
The nonprofit has donated over $40,000 to Methodist Fremont Health to help with renovations, purchasing cardiac equipment and a transportation van and decoration of the A.J. Merrick Manor, Shanahan said.
“So they’ve been a committed partner with the Fremont Health Foundation and Methodist Fremont Health, so well-deserving of this award,” she said. “They not only fit our mission by bringing smiles to the faces of the patients on Saturday morning, but they also align with the work that we’re doing to improve quality healthcare.”
Information on how to contribute to FHF can be found on its website at fremonthealthfoundation.org.