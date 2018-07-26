For students entering the health care field, the opportunity to practice their skills in a realistic environment without the risk of adversely affecting a patient is nearly impossible.
But now, thanks to a new simulation laboratory that features five state-of-the-art mannequins, Midland University students and Fremont Health staff have that elusive opportunity.
“This lab provides staff and students the opportunity to learn and practice in a realistic, and maybe most importantly, a risk-free environment,” said Bill Vobejda, vice president of administration at Fremont Health. “These experiences offer invaluable opportunities to enrich and enhance learning as well as to increase confidence and enhance critical thinking skills.”
On Thursday, Fremont Health and Midland University unveiled their new simulation laboratory located on the fourth floor of Fremont Health Medical Center.
The simulation laboratory features five state-of-the-art mannequins that allow students and staff the opportunity to practice a variety of procedures on the life-like dummies that breath, talk, bleed, and even give birth like real human beings.
“These mannequins are extraordinary, they do everything,” Dr. Linda Quinn, Dean of the School of Nursing at Midland, said. “They breathe, they talk, their hearts beat. It really creates the most realistic experience that is possible, and that is the way our students practice, learn and grow.”
The five mannequins featured at the new simulation lab include Hal, Pediatric Hal, Susie, Victoria and Baby Tory.
Hal is an adult male mannequin that along with featuring life-like breathing, eye movements, pulse and other human features can also be place on a ventilator and can also simulate cardiac arrest.
Hal has already been being used by students in Midland’s Master of Athletic Training Program over the summer, and has already provided a variety of learning experiences for students, according to program director Mark Snow.
“When you are teaching you can tell people signs and symptoms, but they don’t truly get it until they live it and so this is one way to do it,” Snow said. “We can have the students spine board him, splint him for fractures, and they can check and actually get feedback.”
According to Snow, one way Hal has been useful in teaching future athletic trainers is his ability to simulate someone going into shock.
“You can always pretend someone has a broken bone or something like that, but they never really see shock happening,” he said. “Now Hal can turn blue, his respirations can go way down, he can get a rapid and weak pulse, and we can change all that to show our students what it really looks like.”
There is an adult female mannequin named Susie, that can also provide a variety of realistic experiences to students.
“I plan to use her with my health assessment class because she breathes and has a pulse, so we can do health assessments like listening to lung sounds and abdominal sounds,” Becky Hovoty, associate professor of nursing at Midland, said. “Fundamental students can learn how to do a dressing change, they can start IV’s on these arms, they can give shots, draw blood through the fingers, so she will be well used.”
Along with Hal and Susie there is Pediatric Hal who is approximately the size of a 5-year-old male child; as well as Baby Tory and Victoria who may be the most impressive mannequin of them all.
“Victoria is one of the most state-of-the-art mannekins that we can have,” Quinn said. “She births babies and it is an extraordinary experience.”
During the dedication ceremony for the new simulation lab, Midland associate professor Deb Brester gave the crowd a look at what a simulated live birth looks like.
“We are going to do a pretty quick delivery, this is not normal for those of you who have ever gone through labor,” she told the crowd.
During the simulated birth, Victoria pushed just like a real mother and even spoke saying phrases like “I don’t feel good at all,” and “My stomach is hard as a rock.”
“She’s starting to push,” Brester said during the birth. “But that wasn’t an effective push so we would probably be teaching her now that the next contraction we would like her to take a big deep breath and hold it and push.”
Students and educators can also monitor her contractions, hear the baby’s heartbeat, feel contractions on her abdomen, as well as create a variety of birthing scenarios like breech births, or a nuchal cord — which is where the umbilical cord becomes wrapped around the baby’s neck during birth.
“I wish we would have had this available when I was in school,” Brester said. “It really is amazing.”
Midland President Jody Horner shared Brester’s amazement of the simulation laboratory, and also spoke about what it means to students who will return for classes in a few weeks.
“Literally in a few weeks here we will have students arrive back on campus, we had a couple of students over at the sim lab last week and the excitement on their face was palpable,” she said. “At Midland we talk about being relentlessly relevent and creating dynamic experriecnes for our students. I can not think of a better example of what that means than the new simulation lab.”