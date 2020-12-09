Fremont High, Bergan among area schools taking one-act plays to state

Due to the school’s guidelines with the COVID-19 pandemic, spectators were not allowed at the performance.

“So that was kind of hard and really disappointing, and it was super weird for the students to perform in a theater with three judges and nobody else. You could hear a pin drop,” Hays said. “But you kind of take what you get in order to do theater.”

As each competition was in a different school district with different guidelines, Hays said the students had to adapt.

“So as a director, it was kind of like playing whack-a-mole sometimes, where I would tell the kids one thing after school, and the next day, it would change,” she said. “And we had a talk at the beginning of the year with me just telling them, ‘You guys, this is going to have to be the year where we’re flexible.’”

During the rehearsal process, Hays said many students tested positive for COVID-19. Due to Engel having to quarantine, another actor, Maddie Everitt, took over the role the week before districts and had her lines memorized in just three days.

Luckily, Hays said the length of quarantine was shortened just one day before the district competition, and Engel was allowed to return to school and perform the next day.