Fremont High, Bergan among area schools taking one-act plays to state

Three local high schools, including two from Fremont, have won district competitions for one-act play performances and will head to state this week.
Fremont High School’s “The Miracle Worker,” qualified in Class A, North Bend Central High School’s “Alice in Wonderland” qualified in Class B and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School’s “Proof” qualified in Class C1.
The three schools will take part in the Nebraska School Activities Association’s State Play Production Championships at the Johnny Carson Theater in Norfolk later this week.
Bergan will perform at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, while North Bend will perform at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Fremont High will end the competition, performing at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Fremont High’s “The Miracle Worker” tells the story of Helen Keller, her teacher, Ann Sullivan, and the hardships they faced together.
“It’s a story about the power of education, language and communication, but I think the biggest theme that really stood out to me was the perseverance,” director Caitie Hays said. “Ann Sullivan saw beyond Helen’s disabilities, she saw her as a human being that had worth.”
Sophomore Ava Woods plays Keller, while senior Shannon Engel plays Sullivan. As Keller wasn’t sure initially how to communicate and often lashed out physically, Hays said the play required some fight choreography.
“We worked really, really hard to make those fight scenes as safe, but realistic as possible,” she said. “And every single judge has been kind of like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s real.’”
Production on “The Miracle Worker” began immediately after FHS’s fall play at the beginning of October. The play saw its first performance at a competition at Norfolk High School in November, in which it tied for second place, eventually winning third.
“Typically, we go to three competitions and districts, but just because of all the COVID this year, we went to two competitions, and then our district competition,” Hays said.
The next weekend, the school took the play to a virtual competition at Midland University, in which it sent in a recorded version of the performance. Although this method was safer, Hays said it was somewhat limiting in seeing finer details such as the actors’ facial expressions.
“It would be like us sitting at home and watching a Broadway show from the back of the Broadway theater on somebody’s iPhone,” she said. “So it’s definitely not the same, but I think my students would say the same as me, that we’re just glad we got to do anything this year.”
After receiving second place at the competition, FHS had a livestream performance of the play before placing first at its district competition at Lincoln North Star High School last Saturday.
Due to the school’s guidelines with the COVID-19 pandemic, spectators were not allowed at the performance.
“So that was kind of hard and really disappointing, and it was super weird for the students to perform in a theater with three judges and nobody else. You could hear a pin drop,” Hays said. “But you kind of take what you get in order to do theater.”
As each competition was in a different school district with different guidelines, Hays said the students had to adapt.
“So as a director, it was kind of like playing whack-a-mole sometimes, where I would tell the kids one thing after school, and the next day, it would change,” she said. “And we had a talk at the beginning of the year with me just telling them, ‘You guys, this is going to have to be the year where we’re flexible.’”
During the rehearsal process, Hays said many students tested positive for COVID-19. Due to Engel having to quarantine, another actor, Maddie Everitt, took over the role the week before districts and had her lines memorized in just three days.
Luckily, Hays said the length of quarantine was shortened just one day before the district competition, and Engel was allowed to return to school and perform the next day.
“The directors, we were all doing our best to not leave our houses when we weren’t in school so that we didn’t have to go into quarantine,” she said. “And it’s just been more stressful than I think any of us would have ever hoped for, but at the same time, the results and the work ethic and the drive that these students have shown this year is just beyond anything.”
Support Local Journalism
Hays said the competition judges have reacted positively to the chemistry between Woods and Engel, as well as the entirety of the cast.
“We have 15 actors in the show, and at districts, 10 of them were honored as outstanding actors,” she said. “So I think we have a really strong cast and we have people who are really committed to telling this story, and that really stands out to the judges.”
Since FHS started play productions in the 1990s, Hays said the school has only been to state twice, in 2003 and 2004.
“So it’s been a while, and the crazy thing that I didn’t even think about until one of my students said it is that half of our cast wasn’t even alive the last time we went to state,” she said.
Although she’s wishing for the best this Friday, Hays said just getting to state with everything going on has been a huge accomplishment for the cast and crew.
“As a teacher, I’m just incredibly proud of my students, and no matter what we do on Friday, we made history here in Fremont,” she said. “So I think we’ve already won so much that however we do on Friday is just the icing on the cake.”
Chris Kabes, director of Bergan’s “Proof,” said he first came across the script as a beginning director while reading award-winning plays.
The 2001 Pulitzer Prize-winning play tells the story of a mathematical genius named Catherine, played by Angelee Rump, who deals with her mental illness and attempts to prove her authorship of a math proof.
“One reason that we went with it this year is because it offers some really strong characters in it in a small cast,” Kabes said. “And so we were looking to limit the size of our group this year because of COVID and trying to not have as many students that we expose to each other each time we practice.”
As he was planning the production in August, Kabes said he was worried about how the play would move forward if students were quarantined, and eventually decided on having a double cast for its competitions.
With the state competition group, Kabes said the production went about a month without all of them together.
“It just seemed like one after another, somebody was out or had a family member sick and had to be home for a week or so,” he said. “So it hasn’t been easy, but by some miracle, we had all 20 students healthy and able to go with us to districts. So that was pretty special.”
With Bergan having been to state three times previously, the most recent being in 2014, Kabes said the school had been working hard during the last four years, but always had a tough district finish.
This year got even tougher, as eight schools dropped out of their one-act programs, bumping Bergan up to a higher class.
“So we were competing with larger schools than we usually do, and we had to go through David City Aquinas to get there, who was the back-to-back state champion,” Kabes said. “And so we were very nervous going in and still very in shock that we were able to pull it off, because they always have wonderful shows.”
The production, which started in September, has competed at Pender High School, Elba High School and Bergan, winning first place at all three. The school also won districts at Centennial High School in Utica.
For this year’s competitions, Kabes said the actors have had to arrive fully ready to compete in costumes and makeup and leave right after the judges’ critiques.
“There’s no coming in and watching other schools perform, which we’ve really missed,” he said. “That’s been probably the hardest part, is to not have that aspect of just learning from other schools and their shows.”
During the competitions, Kabes said the judges gave the production positive praise for the actors’ abilities.
“As a judge, one of the primary reasons for a decision is always supposed to be based on the acting, and everything else is kind of secondary to that,” he said. “But they’ve also liked our set that we’ve brought, they’ve liked our costumes and things like that.”
Kabes said he was excited for this Thursday’s performance in the state competition, even if the actors don’t have the same full experience as years past.
“That’s been challenging,” he said, “but at the same time, we feel very lucky and blessed that we’ve been able to have the season we have had and still put together a show.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.