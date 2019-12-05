Members of the Fremont High School Choir and their families will be singing Christmas carols from “Joy to the World” to “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” this weekend to raise money for their trip to Carnegie Hall.
The choir’s inaugural Community Christmas Carol-Grams event will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5 through 9. People can choose from two Christmas carol packages to purchase and have performed for friends or family.
“Really, what we’re looking for is to set up an annual event here that we have this as part of our holiday offering this time of year,” FHS vocal music director Mark Harman said. “The students and the parents and the music department will be out doing this sort of event, so we’re trying to make it an annual event.”
The carol-grams will fund the choir’s trip to New York City to sing at Carnegie Hall on April 24. Through a fund with the Fremont Area Community Foundation, the choir has raised about a third of the way to its goal of $150,000.
Harman said as well as fundraising for the trip, the idea behind the carol-grams came after he realized that although the choir spent time during the holiday season preparing for concerts, they needed something else.
With the students having supportive parents, Harman said he wanted to include them as well.
“I thought, ‘Why don’t we get those people together, parents and students, and give them opportunities to grow the holiday spirit in the community a little bit,” he said. “So it was really brought out of us looking for a way to be present in the community.”
Two carol-gram packages will be available for purchase. A traditional carol-gram with songs like “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “Away in a Manger” and “Joy to the World” can be purchased for a minimum donation of $40.
However, a less traditional “Grinch-y” gram can also be purchased for $55, which includes songs like “Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” and “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.”
“So if you want to give your friend a hard time or you want to do something like that, you can go ahead and send a ‘Grinch-y’ gram to them,” Harman said.
Because the students’ parents will be involved, Harman said not much practice was required for the carol-grams.
“We’re singing carols that people are familiar with, so we’re just going to hand out the music sheets and sing the carols that they already know,” he said.
The carol-grams will be sung in groups of anywhere from five to 10 of members of the JV and varsity choirs and their families, Harman said.
“We’re sort of distributing based on their availability, so we just requested from the families when they were available to do that sort of thing over this window of days,” he said. “And we’re just assigning them based on when they’re available to do that.”
For the choir students, Harman said the Community Christmas Carol-Grams event is a way for them to not only build strong relationships between members of the choir but also with their families.
“The Fremont community shows up for concerts, they show up for events, so this is a really good opportunity for us to give back,” he said. “I hope the students feel a sense of accomplishment that they are providing something for the community that is a little bit unique to who we are as singers, just providing something that not many other groups can.”
People interested in reserving a carol gram can leave a message at the FHS box office at 402-727-3065 or sign up online at fhschoir.wixsite.com/fhschoir. Reservations can be made through Dec. 9.