The Fremont High Class of 1983 will have its 40th class reunion July 7-8, 2023.

Friday night festivities are at Chris Cowles parents’ house, BYOB and with Javi’s food truck. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite concert shirt or FHS gear for the Friday night tailgate. Saturday night’s gathering will be held at Woodcliff with an appetizer and slider bar. Both nights are very casual and all significant others and any FHS alumni are invited to attend.

The Friday night cost is $10 and Saturday is $25 per person. There is also a golf scramble, pickle ball and tours of the FHS on Saturday if interested.

For more information on any of the above and to register if you are not on Facebook, contact any of the committee members or visit the Fremont Nebraska Class of 1983 Facebook page. Registration is strongly requested so that organizers can adequately plan for both nights.

The committee members are: Steffenie Brannon, 402-490-0319; Michael Chittenden, 402-641-0707; William Howard, 512-641-0707; LaRae (Johnson) Denny, 402-720-9895; Brian Siems, 402-680-8689; or Amy Tharp, 303-550-3824.