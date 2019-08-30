The Fremont High School Class of 1949 is planning its 70th reunion for Sept. 13-14.
Class members will meet on Sept. 13 at Fremont Golf Club. Cocktails will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner to follow at 6 p.m. (pay at the club).
There will be lunch at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Joan’s, 1723 Laguna Drive, Lake Ventura. There will be time to visit and enjoy the lake. Cost of the catered lunch is $10 per person.
An additional Husker TV gathering may take place Sept. 14 to watch the Nebraska football team take on Northern Illinois. Class members would gather at 6:30 p.m. for pizza and beer (or beverage of choice). The cost is $5 per person for pizza.
Anyone class members interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Bev, 402-620-4378.
The class of 1949 held its first reunion in 1961, then continued gathering for a reunion every five years. In 2009, they decided to start meeting every year. There is always a dinner and oftentimes music by Bob Olsen’s band.
So far, class members will be attending from Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Texas and Washington.