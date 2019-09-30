Although the two lead actors are men, Caitie Hays said the most difficult part of getting ready for Fremont High School’s upcoming play was getting them used to female mannerisms.
“One of the things I always have to remind them is to cross their legs when they’re sitting down because they’re not used to having a dress on,” the theater director said. “For me, the hardest part has been finding women’s shoes that will fit them. It took me three weeks to find a pair of shoes that would fit a guy with size 12-and-a-half feet.”
“Leading Ladies,” a farce comedy about two English actors trying to scheme their way into inheritance money, will be held at the Nell McPherson Theater this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Doors to the building open at 6:30 p.m., while doors to the theater open at 7 p.m.
The play, which first premiered in 2004, was written by Ken Ludwig, best known for his comedy “Lend Me a Tenor.” Set in 1950s Pennsylvania, the play starts with Florence, played by Shannon Engel, a dying old woman who wants her $3 million inheritance money to go to her sister’s children, Max and Steve.
Two Shakespearean actors, Leo, played by Cooper Leriger, and Jack, played by John Stutznegger, attempt to pose as the children, but find out that the names are short for “Maxine” and “Stephanie.”
The two go forward with their plot and dress in drag to obtain the money, all while Leo falls in love with Florence’s niece Meg, played by Liliana Cudly, and Jack falls in love with Florence’s aide Audrey, played by Charlotte Winey.
When looking for her first play to hold with Fremont High, Hays said she asked for advice from her father, Dan Hayes, director of theater activities at Midland University.
“He told me to do something that I’m passionate about,” she said. “And I have directed and acted in plays by Ken Ludwig before, and I really love his style and I really love a good farce. I had not read this play before, and I read it and I just thought it was hilarious.”
Hays said with only eight leading characters, the five-week production was made easier. When auditioning the students, she said she made sure to ask the male actors if they were comfortable.
But with Leriger and Stutznegger, Hays said they “go for it” when playing the roles.
“I think it’s always good to start off the year with a comedy and really bring both patrons and students into my department and start with a comedy,” she said. “And people want to come see it, and then hopefully they’ll come back and see everything else.”
With this being Hays’ first year, she also said she wants to continue to build support within the community for the drama department.
“So we really encourage people to come out and support us and help support the students,” she said. “And Fremont has such fantastic community support for the arts in general, and we just want to make sure that the high school is included in that and that people know that when the show’s on and then people come out and support us.”