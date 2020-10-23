Fremont High FCCLA beautifies courtyard with new outdoor space

“We have a class that comes in, and every now and then, they go out there and play in the sand pit,” she said. “And everything was kind of just rugged and sticks everywhere, so we thought we would clean it up so it’d be a little bit safer out there, too.”

The members would spend time after school ripping up the old plants, including garlic and onions, finding caterpillars along the way.

“I liked the gardening part and seeing all the cool bugs,” 10th-grader Josie Bell said. “I was the ‘caterpillar collector.’ I think I probably got in there the most and just got it done.”

Fritzinger-Lopez said she was proud of the group’s seniors, who coordinated the project, while the younger students helped with the cleaning process.

“And with it, we didn’t really have any plan yet, but then we decided to make a plan, and that’s how it turned out,” 10th-grader Mercedes Booze said.

Despite some setbacks due to recent weather, the project is almost finished and the students hope to have it completed by the end of October.

But the project won’t be entirely completed, as Fritzinger-Lopez said she’s hoping in the springtime, students can continue the project and add more benches and flowers to the area.