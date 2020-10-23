Fremont High FCCLA beautifies courtyard with new outdoor space

With a small part of the Fremont High School courtyard overrun with plants and weeds, its Family, Career and Community Leaders of America members decided to beautify the area.
“We just kind of sat down one day in class, and we were like, ‘Oh, this kind of looks rugged,’” ninth-grader Addison Schindler said. “’Why don’t we just fix it up a little?’”
During the last month, around 15 students in the school’s FCCLA program have added mulch, plants, and a birdbath and stone path to the area as part of its impact project.
With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the school system, FCCLA advisor Tiffany Fritzinger-Lopez said the group has had to get creative with its projects as its members are unable to conduct many of the events and activities it wants to.
“I think part of it was just really to just create this nice, presentable space with that limitation of wearing the masks and working together in a confined space, but just having those COVID precautions in mind,” she said. “And I think it was really a good thing to do for the students to be involved in something and to create an impact not only for FCCLA, but for other students in the building.”
Another factor for creating the greenspace was the school’s preschool program, 10th-grader Kallie Johnson said.
“We have a class that comes in, and every now and then, they go out there and play in the sand pit,” she said. “And everything was kind of just rugged and sticks everywhere, so we thought we would clean it up so it’d be a little bit safer out there, too.”
The members would spend time after school ripping up the old plants, including garlic and onions, finding caterpillars along the way.
“I liked the gardening part and seeing all the cool bugs,” 10th-grader Josie Bell said. “I was the ‘caterpillar collector.’ I think I probably got in there the most and just got it done.”
Fritzinger-Lopez said she was proud of the group’s seniors, who coordinated the project, while the younger students helped with the cleaning process.
“And with it, we didn’t really have any plan yet, but then we decided to make a plan, and that’s how it turned out,” 10th-grader Mercedes Booze said.
Despite some setbacks due to recent weather, the project is almost finished and the students hope to have it completed by the end of October.
But the project won’t be entirely completed, as Fritzinger-Lopez said she’s hoping in the springtime, students can continue the project and add more benches and flowers to the area.
“We could get a sandbox out there for the preschoolers, even engaging in the nature aspect of planting,” she said. “And so there’s a lot of things that we can do in the future with this space.”
With the new outdoor space visible from multiple areas, Fritzinger-Lopez said she believes the students have made a great impact on the rest of the school.
“I think students can get that ability to come outside, take a breath of fresh air, take a break for a moment and then get back to studies here within the school building,” she said. “So I think the future’s looking bright, especially for that space considering what we’re into right now with COVID.”
Schindler said she enjoyed getting to design the space and lay out the stones into paths.
“Because it was really just a bunch of plants together, but then we made it presentable and look nice,” Booze said. “And everyone thinks it looks beautiful.”
Along with making the school look nicer, the students also enjoyed the teamwork that came along with it.
“My favorite part was probably getting together with the people in the club and having fun while doing it and getting our hands dirty and actually being a part of it, instead of just having someone come in and do it for us,” Johnson said.
The FCCLA chapter has more plans for the future along with the impact project, including working with LifeHouse and other food banks and making remembrance bracelets for Renae Proskovec, a Fremont High student who passed away last February after battling leukemia.
“And that was something that they did, they took the lead on that, they brought to my attention and I let them go with it,” Fritzinger-Lopez said. “Because I think that that’s part of FCCLA, it’s the leadership piece, and they’re doing a good job.”
