Fremont High FCCLA presents checks to school, Bergan after cancer fundraiser

“I still get checks coming in almost on a daily basis that get mailed to the school for Jace’s cause,” Rainforth said. “And so it’s really been pretty amazing to see how well it’s gone and how great the Fremont community is and how caring they are in stepping up for a cause like this.”

FCCLA members also made a check presentation to Heidi Moran of the Tiger Family Support Fund on Thursday.

Moran said the fund was created around 10 years ago by the student body for five students who had cancer.

“So the group of boys that headed this up actually shaved their heads to show support, and during homecoming, they decided to start a fundraiser for a cancer fund just to help these families,” she said. “And so it has grown from there.”

The fund, which helps out families of FPS students with cancer, is financed through fundraisers throughout the year, including at homecoming.

“This year with COVID, our homecoming was pretty minimal,” Moran said. “But we did sell cancer ribbons so that people could give a memorial or just remember someone who has battled and lost or is still fighting cancer.”

Moran said the fund is not actively assisting anyone right now, even with one student who underwent chemotherapy last fall.