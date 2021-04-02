Fremont High FCCLA presents checks to school, Bergan after cancer fundraiser

On Feb. 11, 2020, 15-year-old Renae Proskovec died after a 12-year fight with leukemia.
During her time in Fremont Public Schools, she was loved and cared for by many, including sophomore Kallie Johnson.
“A few months passed, and going back into school, I thought we should do something to remember her,” she said. “So I asked her mom if we could make bracelets, and we went from there.”
This week, the Fremont High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America presented both the Tiger Family Support Fund and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School’s Booster Club with checks from its fundraiser.
“We wanted to give back to the community with this, because no family should ever have to go through that,” said Johnson, who does social media for FCCLA.
FCCLA’s donation to Bergan will benefit Jace Knoell, a third-grader at the school who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at 14 months old.
“When I heard about Jace’s story on Facebook, I thought it would be a great opportunity to come together as a community to show support,” said senior Oscar Avila, president of FCCLA.
Starting last November, FCCLA ordered bracelets containing Proskovec’s favorite saying: “Make today the best day ever.” Johnson said the organization then began selling them for $2 at FHS, as well as other schools.
“We sent out a mass email to all the teachers to see how much they would want,” she said. “And we had multiple students that would go to classrooms and walk around at lunch just selling as many as they could.”
On Tuesday, FCCLA members presented a check to Becky Dahlhauser and Chris Rainforth of Bergan, who are also running fundraisers for Knoell and plan to present a check later this month.
“It actually started out with his favorite school lunch, which was crispitos, and then it just kind of blossomed into more of a community event to raise money for his family,” Dahlhauser said.
In March, Bergan had a take-out meal fundraiser with crispitos to raise funds, which included the booster club and volunteers taking orders and preparing the meals.
“We’re continuing to take donations for a couple more weeks, and it’s been almost overwhelming the amount of support that people have shown,” Rainforth said. “So we’re really looking forward to getting to present the family with the amount of money that we’re going to be able to give.”
Donations for the Knoell family came be made through Venmo at @BerganBoosterClub. Checks payable to Bergan Booster Club are also accepted and can be sent to Archbishop Bergan Catholic School at 545 E. Fourth St., Fremont, NE 68025, Attn: Chris Rainforth.
“I still get checks coming in almost on a daily basis that get mailed to the school for Jace’s cause,” Rainforth said. “And so it’s really been pretty amazing to see how well it’s gone and how great the Fremont community is and how caring they are in stepping up for a cause like this.”
FCCLA members also made a check presentation to Heidi Moran of the Tiger Family Support Fund on Thursday.
Moran said the fund was created around 10 years ago by the student body for five students who had cancer.
“So the group of boys that headed this up actually shaved their heads to show support, and during homecoming, they decided to start a fundraiser for a cancer fund just to help these families,” she said. “And so it has grown from there.”
The fund, which helps out families of FPS students with cancer, is financed through fundraisers throughout the year, including at homecoming.
“This year with COVID, our homecoming was pretty minimal,” Moran said. “But we did sell cancer ribbons so that people could give a memorial or just remember someone who has battled and lost or is still fighting cancer.”
Moran said the fund is not actively assisting anyone right now, even with one student who underwent chemotherapy last fall.
“Luckily for him, I think everything is well and his family did not need our assistance at this time,” she said. “So we’re going to just keep growing the fund because we know that there will be a need.”
Moran encouraged people to donate to the Family Support Fund or reach out to anyone who might be in need of assistance.
“Sometimes cancer is a real personal battle for some people and they don’t really want to share that,” she said. “But we do want to help people and make sure that they know that we care about them and we want to assist in any way that we can.”
Since the fund’s creation, Moran said she has been proud to see it grow across the student body.
“When we started this, it was the letter club, it was the varsity athletes that were doing this,” she said. “And now that other groups and kids in our school are embracing this, it just warms my heart.”
Moran also said she was proud of FCCLA for its efforts in raising money for both FHS and Bergan.
“The fact that they took it one more step and are actually helping a Bergan student is just really cool,” she said. “Because we are a community; it’s not just Fremont, it’s everybody.”
In receiving the check from FCCLA, Rainworth said he’s loved seeing the Fremont community work together for a larger cause.
“We see that there’s things like battling cancer that are bigger than just individual schools or individual people that affect an entire community,” he said. “And so it’s great to work together and see the bigger picture.”