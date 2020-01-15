For Tom Williams, his first book just came as something to keep him occupied since his retirement.
It’s just something that came along, I won’t say naturally, because it took of research and effort to put it together, but it’s just something I felt like I needed to do or would like to try to do,” the Fremont High School graduate said.
Williams’ book, “President You: How a Thoughtful Ordinary Citizen Could Change the Most Complex Government on Earth,” was recently published in September 2019.
“President You,” available at Amazon and for order at bookstores, tells the story of Augustus Lincoln Treatise, who introduces bold new strategies after he is elected as president of the United States. The book explores real issues and challenges that the country is facing today as well as the impact ordinary citizens can have on it.
Williams was born in Chadron and raised in Bellevue. After his parents moved to Fremont, he graduated from Fremont High in 1969.
After graduation, Williams received his bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army before receiving his master’s degree from the University of Kentucky.
Now retired, Williams currently lives in Kansas with his wife, Judy, whose parents are also from Fremont.
“We get back every once in a while,” he said. “I was back for our high school’s 50th class reunion last year, so we still have ties to the area.”
During his career, Williams has served as a county emergency manager, a supervisor in a state’s Department of Social Services and a federal government anti-terrorism contractor.
“Having served in the federal government, state government, county government, it just seemed like a natural fit to write a book about how government works or doesn’t work on behalf of the people and then try to throw out some ideas on how we as citizens could make our government work better,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Williams first started work on individual chapters for the book in 2012 and assembled his first complete draft in 2016.
Although the book tells the story of a fictional president, the original book wasn’t always a narrative, as Williams said it started off as nonfiction.
“I ran it by a few folks that I knew well, longtime friends, and a couple of them said, ‘Hey, this is kind of dry. It doesn’t really flow,’” he said. “You need to rethink about how you want to approach the subject matter.’”
After deciding to root the book in fiction, Williams created the character of Augustus, which he said wasn’t based on any one person or politician, but rather a culmination of people he’d worked with or read about.
“I tried to create a character that was kind of unique and different and approached government a little bit differently than what we’re used to,” he said. “So I tried to think out of the box, if you will, on how my character might work to change some of the things that are going on in our country.”
Rather than find a publisher, Williams self-published “President You” through his company, All Wet Publishing. Since the book’s release, he said he’s enjoyed receiving feedback from its readers, particularly on its Amazon page.
Williams said he has several other ideas for his next writing venture, one of which involves his father’s time in World War II. Although some are government-related, he doesn’t plan on writing a sequel to “President You.”
“I haven’t quite focused on that or put that together because I’ve been trying to do the research on my dad’s service during World War II and a couple other things,” he said. “So I’ve put working on my efforts in a different direction than this one.”
But with his first published work, Williams said he found that feedback was essential in getting his book to its published state and appreciated others’ challenging him to rethink what he was saying.
“If you’re going to be a writer or think about writing a book, find some folks that can really help you piece together and say what you’re trying to say,” he said. “I just found a couple of folks that I could work with, that were willing to work with me, understood what I was trying to say in my book and then were able to guide me in the direction to say what I really wanted to say.”