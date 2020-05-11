Fremont High planning on in-person graduation ceremony in July

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Fremont High School plans to have a graduation ceremony for its seniors on July 26, along with its online ceremony this Saturday.

Principal Scott Jensen said a survey was sent out to the seniors and their families for input for the graduation ceremony, which was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We really respected the time and effort and all the things that they have done to lead the effort and all the things that they have done to lead up to this great accomplishment,” he said. “And so we definitely wanted their families’ input into what their preferences were on how we do this.”

The survey included several options, including not having a traditional ceremony to holding one following the class of 2021’s graduation.

“I would say over 80% of our feedback was that they would still like to have a traditional ceremony if at all possible, even if we pushed it to late summer,” Jensen said. “And so we looked for a date that would, at that point when we were looking at it, would be before students left for college, when families were hopefully still around.”