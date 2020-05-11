Fremont High planning on in-person graduation ceremony in July

Fremont High School plans to have a graduation ceremony for its seniors on July 26, along with its online ceremony this Saturday.
Principal Scott Jensen said a survey was sent out to the seniors and their families for input for the graduation ceremony, which was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We really respected the time and effort and all the things that they have done to lead the effort and all the things that they have done to lead up to this great accomplishment,” he said. “And so we definitely wanted their families’ input into what their preferences were on how we do this.”
The survey included several options, including not having a traditional ceremony to holding one following the class of 2021’s graduation.
“I would say over 80% of our feedback was that they would still like to have a traditional ceremony if at all possible, even if we pushed it to late summer,” Jensen said. “And so we looked for a date that would, at that point when we were looking at it, would be before students left for college, when families were hopefully still around.”
Jensen said a date of July 1 has also been set as a deadline for the school to let families know what the plan would be for a traditional ceremony if they hear from health experts and the Nebraska Department of Education.
“We don’t know what it’ll look like still in July, and I don’t think anybody does,” he said. “But we are open to changing the experience, while still keeping it meaningful, even if it isn’t the full big group on July 26.”
The school’s online ceremony will be conducted with a graduation celebration video that will be posted online at noon Saturday.
For the last two years, Jensen said the seniors took part in a graduation walk through their elementary schools to meet with their old teachers and with the current students.
“That graduation walk, obviously, is not going to be able to be held, so we do have an online experience where we’ve had seniors that have contributed videos, schools that have contributed to a short online graduation walk that will be broadcast,” he said.
The video will also include speeches from students and people in the community, as well as slides for each student with their picture and honors, Jensen said.
Throughout this week, students will also have the opportunity to turn in Chromebooks, textbooks and other school property such as track sweats, as well as pick up any items left behind at the school.
“It’s their choice on what works for them to come through and check on things,” Jensen said. “But it’s a drive-thru process, so they’ll stay in their cars and we’ll actually bring a box to their car for them to put their things in.”
On Thursday, seniors can arrive at two time periods, 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Other grades can arrive on Friday and Monday, with ninth-graders at 9:30-11:30 a.m., 10th-graders at 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 11th-graders at 1:30-3:30 a.m.
Students with last names A through M should go to the south band room doors, while students N through Z should go to the north commons doors. Only seniors should return Chromebooks and chargers.
Moving forward, Jensen said health and safety will be FHS’s first priority as it works with the Three Rivers Public Health Department, the Department of Education and Gov. Pete Rickett’s office.
“We’re super proud of our seniors and all that they’ve accomplished, and we’ve worked hard to make some type of celebration meaningful to them, because they deserve it,” he said. “They’ve put in the time and effort over the past 13 years to be able to celebrate this, and we’re super glad and happy for them and excited to be able to celebrate that with them.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.